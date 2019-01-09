Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far, you've made it to the halfway point.
Another round of rain and snow showers passed through Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, but thankfully passed through without too many headaches.
While wet weather chances aren't going away completely today, we'll be a bit less active compared to the start of the week. The bigger change will come in the temperature department with true January temperatures settling into the region.
Today & Tonight
A few snow showers and flurries are still out there this morning for the commutes, but we don't expect these to be all that heavy or cause too many issues.
Just keep an eye out for any slippery areas here and there with temperatures falling below freezing after wet roads yesterday.
Hit and miss lake-effect snow showers and flurries will be the rule for today with the highest chances coming in our traditional lake-effect snow zones in the northwestern sections of the viewing area.
Any accumulation of snow should stay pretty minor through Thursday morning, with less than 1" expected.
However, in any areas that see persistent lake-effect snow such as Roscommon County and isolated areas of the Thumb, an inch or two is not unreasonable.
Temperatures will be a bigger story for your Wednesday with temperatures this afternoon locked into the 20s.
An enthusiastic northwesterly wind will keep wind chills feeling like the single digits and teens all day today, so dress appropriately. Heading into the overnight, wind chills will drop into the single numbers for everyone.
Actual lows overnight will be in the teens under a mostly cloudy sky. A few snow showers may linger in isolated fashion overnight.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
