We're putting all the chilly weather from last week firmly in the rear-view mirror, and setting our sights on increasingly warm weather for the second half of the week.
Overnight
Quiet and comfortable for the remainder of our Tuesday night. Clear to partly cloudy skies will continue, with temperatures settling into the mid 50s by morning. Winds will be calm, so you may want to opt for a fan along with open windows to create some circulation, but by all accounts some great sleeping weather tonight!
Wednesday
We'll get a little bit of sunshine to start on Wednesday, but clouds will quickly gain the upper hand. This as an area of low pressure tracks into the lower Ohio Valley and high pressure is pushed east into New England. Scattered showers will begin to break out around midday, and will become a bit more numerous during the afternoon. We're still talking hit-or-miss showers and maybe a rumble of thunder, so while you should keep an eye on the skies, not everyone will see rain on Wednesday. Highs will remain pleasantly warm in the upper 70s, even with the added cloud cover.
Mostly cloudy skies will linger on Wednesday night, but we'll kick the chance of showers for the time being. Lows will again duck for the mid 50s.
Cranking Up the Heat
Small chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger into the second half of the work week, but we'll tend to see more sunshine than anything else. Temperatures will be climbing into the 80s on Thursday and Friday, but it's this weekend when the real heat will start to settle in!
Where we need rain, we'll bake under a shot of Summer heat that will see highs climb into the upper 80s on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday. What's more, indications right now point to the potential for an official heat wave early next week, with highs remaining in the 90s through Tuesday. We'll keep you updated on all the numbers!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
