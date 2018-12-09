Sunday lived up to its namesake, and we're going to double down on this weekend's favorable turn in the weather!
Tonight
High pressure shifted back to the west of us on Sunday, but that certainly didn't have any adverse effects on our weather. The same can be said tonight, just with a small detail. Clouds that evaporated away to sunny skies for most of the day, will fill back in overnight as abundant moisture in the air re-condenses.
Those clouds won't be cause for concern though, as we're not at risk for any snow from them. Temps will remain cold, but not quite as biting as on Saturday night, leveling off in the low 20s.
Early Week
The start of the work and school week can be stressful enough, but thankfully the weather won't be adding to that stress. Monday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but just like on Sunday, we'll burn a lot of them off in favor of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will level off in the mid 30s.
Rinse, repeat on Tuesday. Mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the mid 30s once again as high pressure starts to slide east of the Great Lakes.
