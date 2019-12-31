After the drenching and snow we began the week with, the new year was at least able to get off to a better start. Can we expect the sun to stick around now?
Tonight
The quiet start to the new year will continue into tonight. Partly cloudy skies will continue as a wave of scattered high clouds spills in from the west. No real substance to the clouds beyond that, with dry conditions prevailing into the morning commute.
Temperatures will hit their lows in the low 30s and upper 20s this evening, and the begin to climb into the mid 30s by daybreak. SSW winds at 10-15 mph will hold wind chills in the 20s throughout the night.
Thursday
Sun's going to be a bit harder to come by on Thursday as a new storm system lifts out of the southern United States. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to increasing clouds around lunchtime and on through the afternoon.
Even with the returning clouds, we're still set to get a pleasant bump in the temperatures courtesy of southwesterly winds. We'll see highs climb into the low and middle 40s, with winds at 10-20 mph. Average highs for early January sit at 30 degrees, so it will be a nice day of overachievement even with the increasingly gray skies.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.