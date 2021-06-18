Thunderstorms are looking to make an appearance over the weekend, so eyes will need to be on the skies as we celebrate Juneteenth and dad!
Overnight
Clear skies and a slight dip in humidity overnight will make for some comfortable conditions. Lows will take a dip into the upper 50s and low 60s, with a light westerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Saturday
A new development in our forecast is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. While that chance makes any outdoor plans a bit more tricky, it won't be an all day rain and there will be areas that don't see anything at all. Just stay aware if skies start getting dark. Our interactive radar is always available right here.
There is a small chance for some strong to severe storms on Saturday, mainly along I-69 and southward. Gusty winds and hail would be the main hazards once again. If any storms do go severe, we also will have the latest warning information right here.
Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 70s to middle 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. It will depend on how much sun we get in the morning, but also when and where storms fire up.
Things should quiet down on Saturday evening, with skies expected to clear out quite a bit into Saturday night. Overnight lows should settle in the 50s into Sunday morning.
Fathers' Day/First Day of Summer
Things should stay quiet for most of your Sunday, with plenty of sunshine to start the day. Temperatures should warm up nicely with that sun, with highs reaching into the 80s once again.
Clouds will gradually increase through the day, trending mostly cloudy into the later evening hours. We should remain dry for most of the daylight, if not all of it, before rain chances start to increase on Sunday evening. This rain chance once it arrives, should provide some beneficial rain through at least the morning hours on Monday, possibly lingering into the afternoon.
We'll keep an eye on that rain chance as we get closer through the weekend, and keep you informed of any rainfall totals.
With clouds and showers increasing on Sunday night, we do expect overnight lows to remain in the 60s going into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.