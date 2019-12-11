We're stuck with the cold tonight!
Tonight
We're seeing some improvement in our weather this evening, but it's still going to be downright cold. As a pocket of high pressure settles in behind a passing cold front, clear skies and diminishing winds will take us through the first half of the night. After 2:00 AM however, clouds will begin to stream back in from the west ahead of a new disturbance set to roll in on Friday.
The early clearing will allow today's Arctic air to dig in just a bit longer, with lows settling into the low teens and single-digits shortly after midnight. The silver lining is that we at least won't be dealing with worse wind chills through the remainder of the night.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.