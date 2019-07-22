We went through a complete reversal of our air mass on Monday, giving us a much-needed refresher. We'll keep it comfortable, but there are some storms set to roll our way on Tuesday.
Overnight
Mostly clear and pleasantly cool overnight. If you haven't already, shut off the air conditioner and open up the windows for some beautiful sleeping conditions!
Lows will settle into the low and middle 50s. That will put us around 8 degrees below normal, but still a welcome change from the stifling humidity last week.
Tuesday
The first half of the day is looking to stay dry. Good mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning. Chances for pop up showers and t-storms will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours.
Temperatures will be staying again on the "cooler" side compared to the 90s last week; highs in the upper 70s.
