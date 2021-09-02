In a word, Thursday's weather was perfect! We'll see some changes heading into Labor Day Weekend, but nothing to be too concerned about.
Tonight
Some high clouds will begin to creep in from the west tonight, but with high pressure still in control, they won't be any real concern. Expect another round of cool, comfortable temperatures dipping into the low 50s and upper 40s, and another great night to keep the window open!
Friday
Clouds will continue to pile in on Friday ahead of a pair of cold fronts over the central United States. We'll begin the day with filtered sunshine, and gradually trend toward overcast skies during the afternoon and evening. Even so, we'll keep things dry during the daytime period. Pleasant too, with highs again topping out in the mid 70s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Stray showers will be possible overnight on Friday, but anything that does develop will be little more than a nuisance. The cloudier skies will keep our temperatures milder than the past few evenings, only falling into the upper 50s.
Saturday & Sunday
The rest of Labor Day weekend is looking good overall! Skies will continue to run cloudier on Saturday, but we'll see some sun break through from time to time. Some showers will be possible during the afternoon, but shouldn't create any significant disruptions to your outdoor plans. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 70s, continuing the comfortable conditions.
Looking to Sunday, we'll break into some sunnier skies, but the chance for a spotty shower will remain. Again, no major problems or disruptions are expected. Highs Sunday in the upper 70s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
