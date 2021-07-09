We brought the week to a beautiful close on Friday, seeing sunny skies, pleasant temperatures, and low humidity. Let's see if we can carry it into the weekend!
Tonight
Mostly clear skies will carry us through the overnight hours. Expect another cool yet comfortable night with lows settling into the middle 50s. A southeast wind at 3 to 6 mph might provide for a good night to leave the windows cracked open!
Saturday
Your Saturday features a little more cloud coverage than Friday, but a little uptick in temperatures as well! Highs will reach the upper 70s near 80 and skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Overall, expect a mix of clouds and sun but good conditions to get any outdoor activities done. Humidity levels will still be comfortable Saturday too.
Summerlike Pattern Returns Sunday-Onward
A cut-off low pressure system is looking to form by the end of the weekend and into next week. This is essentially when an area of counter-clockwise rotating low pressure gets cut-off from our main westerly flow in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere. A cut-off low can funnel moisture consistently for 24 to 48 hours, which is precisely what it will do here. It's setup to our southwest will bring more Gulf moisture back into the Mid-Michigan area. This will increase humidity levels while also bringing summerlike hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast late weekend and next week.
