A beautiful start on Thursday was followed up by a round of strong storms in the evening. Thankfully, those will be the last weather hurdle to clear as we head toward Labor Day Weekend.
Overnight
Thunderstorms are on the way out, and skies will begin to clear overnight as the cold front responsible passes east of the region.
Cooler and more tranquil conditions will take hold as well, with lows scaling back into the middle and upper 50s. WNW winds will ease to 6-12 mph.
Friday
We'll do mostly sunny skies all over again on Friday, but this time we'll keep the storms out of the picture. Whether you're hitting the road for Labor Day Weekend, or staying local to wrap up your work week, expect a beautiful day with no travel headaches.
Temperatures will remain pleasantly warm, reaching the mid 70s in most locations.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.