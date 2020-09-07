After an intense round of rain showers and thunderstorms overnight, we are slowly starting to dry out.
We break down your Labor Day forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Those lingering rain showers, will eventually end early this afternoon. We will break out into some sunshine as well, so don't worry there will be plenty of time this afternoon to get cooking on the grills for this holiday.
Temperatures today will be in the lower 70s at best with a breezy southwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, perhaps gusting up towards 30 mph at times.
This evening, we should stay dry but clouds will be on the move back into the region. Mostly cloudy skies will hold for the evening and overnight.
Eventually those clouds will bring us another round of rain showers starting tonight and continuing throughout the day on Tuesday.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 50s.
Have a great Labor Day!
