Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has been goin well so far! It's been a bit of a wintry week with some seeing their first flurries and snowfall of the season. That snowfall was lake-effect, which will continue today. However, our weather gradually dries out headed through the coming days.
Afternoon
At this lunch hour, lake-effect rain and snow is continuing to just reach the TV5 viewing area. That activity will peak in middle of the afternoon, corresponding with peak heating. Most will stay dry, but those who are on the western and northern edge of the viewing area will want to look out for this continued precipitation. Accumulation of snow, if any, should be minor in the TV5 viewing area.
The west northwest wind this afternoon will not be as strong as Tuesday, only sustained between 5 to 10 mph. This will also slow down the lake-effect machine. Highs this afternoon will peak in the middle 40s, moving just a few degrees higher than where we're at during this lunch hour.
Tonight
Lake-effect should slow down a bit once again into the overnight hours and retreat back toward the lakeshore for the most part. Any snow showers that manage to stick around overnight will remain very isolated.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s away from the lakeshore. Wind chills will run a few degrees cooler.
By Thursday morning, Mid-Michigan will have dry conditions with a good deal of sunshine, just like Wednesday morning!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
