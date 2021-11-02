Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope your week is still going well.
November coming in like a lion with colder temperatures along with mixed precipitation all due to lake-effect and our wind direction.
In the short-term, we expect this pattern to hold before a slight warm up returns as we approach the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Highs today will stay well below average; only reaching the low and mid 40s this afternoon. A breezy westerly wind today around 5-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph, will make wind chills feel more like the 30s all day.
Due to the direction of our winds, we set up for a lake-effect pattern Tuesday and even into Wednesday. We still can expect some rays of sun mixing in with any lake-effect cloud cover. With the increase in clouds, we'll have a better chance for scattered rain and snow showers later in the afternoon and evening hours.
With this activity being primarily lake-effect, don't expect any precipitation to be widespread of last all day.
We don't expect any significant accumulation, but our northern areas closer to M-55 could see a minor amount of grassy and elevated surfaces if lake-effect snow bands set up over the same areas for a long period of time.
Conditions remain the same overnight, with variably cloudy skies with rain and snow showers becoming a bit more isolated. Most of the showers overnight should retreat to our traditional lake-effect zones, closer to Lake Michigan and the Saginaw Bay.
Lows will be chilly in the 20s and 30s tonight, with a light west northwesterly wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday
Winds staying more WNW will keep the lake-effect pattern in play throughout most of the day.
However, with lighter winds and less upper level support in the atmosphere for the development of rain and snow showers, precipitation activity is expected to be less in coverage for us here in Mid-Michigan. More focused for the lake-effect zones closer to Lake Michigan and the Bay.
With that said, still don't be surprised to see an few isolated showers or flurries throughout the day. We still expect to pick up on some more lake-effect clouds into the afternoon.
Highs Wednesday will stay colder than average in the low to mid 40s. Wind chills shouldn't be as cold with lighter winds; but still feeling like the upper 30s near 40.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
