Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week. Your weekend is just around the corner!
After a snowy start this morning! chances for lake effect clouds and snow showers will still hold for later today.
Past the snow today, more of a quiet weather pattern takes over.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Friday)
Snow should start winding down quickly going into the later morning, with only scattered snow showers at best for the second half of the day.
This coverage will be more lake effect. Areas closer to the lakeshore and downwind of the Saginaw Bay will stand the best chance for this activity. With more of a scattered coverage into the afternoon, some areas may not see another flake as the system pulls away.
Track the snow with our Interactive Radar.
With the "system snow" ending by late morning, the afternoon and evening drives will hopefully be improved with road crews having most of the day to get caught up. Areas picking up more on the lake effect still could have some slowdowns.
Highs in the 20s will be supportive of road treatments working well, too. Winds today mainly from the north around 5-15 mph; gusting near 25 mph.
Despite how much snow you received from this morning, lake enhancement is possible off of Lake Huron with northeasterly flow, which could boost totals a little bit higher in isolated locations going into this afternoon.
Partly to mostly cloudy going into tonight. A few lingering snow showers can't be ruled out. Most stay dry into Saturday. Winds turning more SW into Saturday means better chances for less lake effect.
Lows drop back into the low teens and single digits.
Weekend Outlook
No big storms systems look likely for the weekend.
Big takeaways are breezy conditions for Saturday. Small chances for a few snow showers Sunday.
Temperatures both days back in the low 30s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
