The lake effect snow machine got into gear on Tuesday, and it still has a bit to go before it runs out of fuel.
Tonight
Lake effect rain and snow showers will continue this evening, leaning more and more toward snow after sunset. At the same time however, winds will begin to ease up a bit. This will gradually pull most of the activity back north and west of the Tri-Cities, but isolated snow showers will remain at least a small possibility overnight. Significant snow accumulation is not expected, but heavier snow bursts may produce a light coating of snow and sudden changes in visibility. Be prepared for the possibility of slick roads if traveling this evening into Wednesday morning!
Get ready for some cold temperatures, too! With some clearing beginning to develop in parts of the area overnight, our temperatures will be free to plummet! Expect lows in the middle to upper 20s by daybreak. Westerly winds at 5-10 mph will have it feeling more like the low 20s at times.
Wednesday
Winds staying more WNW will keep the lake-effect pattern in play throughout most of the day.
However, with lighter winds and less upper level support in the atmosphere for the development of rain and snow showers, precipitation activity is expected to be less in coverage for us here in Mid-Michigan. More focused for the lake-effect zones closer to Lake Michigan and the Bay.
With that said, still don't be surprised to see an few isolated showers or flurries throughout the day. We still expect to pick up on some more lake-effect clouds into the afternoon.
Highs Wednesday will stay colder than average in the low to mid 40s. Wind chills shouldn't be as cold with lighter winds; but still feeling like the upper 30s near 40.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
