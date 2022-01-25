Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan, we hope you got your week off to a good start! It was an active start with snowfall and a number of traffic incidents due to the deteriorating road conditions we saw. Today is much quieter in the snowfall department, but we stay chilly.
Today
Starting off this morning skies are variably cloudy with chilly air, wind chills are sub-zero for many. As we're back under a lake-effect pattern with a northwest wind, skies won't be as overcast as Monday. You'll see a few peeks of sunshine this morning, but do expect to see mostly cloudy skies take back over by the afternoon. With that we'll have lake-effect snow showers coming into our area. A very weak disturbance in the atmosphere will allow a few of those snow showers to carry farther inland today, reaching a large portion of the TV5 viewing area. Some snow showers will be able to reach I-75. That disturbance will also help to make some of these snow showers more numerous at times. Accumulations stay minimal, generally only up to 1" where the most persistent bands reside, but visibilities can be reduced quickly under these snow showers.
Temperatures stay chilly through the day as high pressure to our west continues to funnel in arctic air from the north. Highs will reach the middle to upper teens by this afternoon, but a west northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph will keep wind chills in the single digits and lower teens all day.
Tonight
With the arctic air settling in tonight, accompanied by skies starting to clear up and the fresh snowpack, low temperatures will plummet past zero, with most sub-zero by Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be as cold as 10-below at times with a west northwest wind from 5 to 10 mph. A small chance remains for a few lake-effect flurries tonight, otherwise Mid-Michigan stays dry.
Thursday Snow Potential
We're tracking the potential for a light round of snow in the afternoon and evening on Thursday, however this looks quite minor in comparison to Monday's snowfall. Accumulations will stay low, most only seeing a dusting to one inch. However, after Monday's snow and the continued cold, roads with conditions that haven't improved since Monday may stay slick. As we're still a couple of days out, stay tuned for any updates!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
