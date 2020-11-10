Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
We hope you've enjoyed the beautiful stretch of weather we've been on over the last week, because changes will begin arriving today. While the warmth sticks around for one more day, clouds will be returning and our run of dry weather will come to an end in many areas tonight.
After today, the 70s will be a thing of the past for the foreseeable future. So find a way to soak up what's left!
Today & Tonight
Clouds are on the increase this morning, but we're starting the day mainly on a dry note around Mid-Michigan. Temperatures are incredibly warm, well above where our usual highs are this time of year, with mostly 60s out the door.
Despite the increase in clouds, we should have no trouble warming up quite a bit today with our big head start this morning. Highs should land in the 70s once again this afternoon, which should break records again in Saginaw and Flint.
- Flint 68 (1999)
- Saginaw 70 (1931)
Winds will be breezy at times this afternoon coming out of a south southwesterly direction, sustained around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Through the daylight hours, we'll have a chance for a few spotty showers here and there, but your odds are far better that you stay dry for much of the day. If you have things to get done outdoors, it doesn't appear you need to hold off unless you 100% need to stay dry. The better chances will be late tonight into the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The chances late tonight and Wednesday morning will come out ahead of a cold front that will quickly pass through the area. The main line of rain is expected to arrive along US-127 around 10-11 PM tonight and race off to the east as the night goes along, completing its pass by 5 AM Wednesday.
Severe weather is not expected, but a few rumbles of thunder, briefly heavy rain, and gusty winds may accompany the strongest cells. The pace of these storms could exceed 60 miles per hour, so they will be moving quickly.
Rainfall amounts should remain at 0.50" or less, with the heaviest totals to the west, closer to US-127.
Overnight lows will cool down quite a bit into the 30s and 40s with winds staying breezy, turning westerly around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.