Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a great final full day of winter today.
Spring quickly arrives tomorrow at 5:58 PM and our weather is finally starting to feel like it moving forward this week. We managed to climb into the 40s in many areas on Monday and we'll be even warmer today.
More importantly, we'll stay dry which helps many around Mid-Michigan that are still dealing with flooding.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning are in the 20s for most with a minimal wind chill once again. A few clouds are passing through, but most of the cloud cover from yesterday afternoon and evening has diminished.
Like yesterday, expect plenty of sunshine through the day, with a bit more cloud cover bubbling up this afternoon during peak heating.
With a south to southwesterly flow continuing today, expect highs to jump into at least the lower and middle 40s away from the lakeshore, with perhaps a few spots sneaking into the upper 40s.
Skies remain fairly clear through the overnight, with clouds gradually increasing through Wednesday morning ahead of our next rain chance.
Overnight lows should settle in the low 30s.
Wednesday
We should start dry on Wednesday, but any early day sunshine should fade quickly in favor or mostly cloudy skies. The first of the showers should hold off until around lunchtime or afterward.
Any showers during the day tomorrow aren't expected to be all that heavy, with rainfall amounts generally around 0.30" or less.
Despite the showers and cloud cover, we should still manage to climb into the 40s on Wednesday afternoon.
Winds will be a bit more breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 miles per hour with occasional gusts topping out between 25-30 miles per hour.
