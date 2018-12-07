Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Skies have been pretty cloudy the last few days, but as we get closer to your weekend, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The only cost will be getting through one more mostly cloudy day, with one last chance for a few snowflakes.
Once we get past today, we're on cruise control for the weekend!
Today & Tonight
Beyond some lingering flurries, there's not much to talk about as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures have dropped into the lower and middle 20s, with teens here and there.
Most of the day should be on the quiet side, but another disturbance is set to roll into the region this afternoon. This disturbance will bring the possibility of scattered snow showers this afternoon and evening.
We don't expect these snow showers to cause too much trouble, with accumulations remaining pretty minor. Of course, common sense driving rules apply if snow starts sticking to the roads.
Highs today will be stuck in the middle and upper 20s, giving us our coldest day of the week. While there will certainly be a wind chill, thankfully our westerly breeze will only run about 5-10 miles per hour in most places.
Eventually, any snow showers wind down late this evening. Skies will start clearing gradually, with the most clearing occurring as we get close to daybreak on Saturday.
With skies clearing late, lows will likely fall into the teens in many places. If clearing happens sooner, single digit readings aren't impossible in our coldest spots.
Saturday & Sunday
While temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 20s and low 30s Saturday, we expect sunshine to become more common as the morning presses on. If you wake up to any cloud cover, sit tight.
We have no snow concerns on Saturday so it should be a great day to get things done, whether it's getting the lights up outside or just running errands here and there.
More of the same is on the way Sunday with generous sunshine continuing. Highs on Sunday will warm up a bit more after a chilly start, with lower to middle 30s expected in the afternoon.
Enjoy the beautiful weekend and have an awesome Friday!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.