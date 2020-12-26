Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and holiday. We welcome you to the last weekend of 2020!
After some snow on Christmas day, we turn to a brief quiet period going into the weekend.
However, several chances for rain and snow will be present in the extended forecast as we draw closer to 2021.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Our weather takes a quiet turn for the beginning of Kwanzaa this Saturday. Stronger winds from the west at 10-20 mph may also occasionally blow some snow back across roadways as well, lending to generally slick conditions. Take it east while driving!
Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Westerly winds will continue at 10-20 mph, so it will feel more like the teens and 20s.
We'll take a break from the persistent snow showers we received yesterday, but could still have a few flurries out and about from time to time.
Expect mostly cloudy skies along with maybe even sneaking in a few peeks of sunshine! Anything observed looks to be brief and not for everyone.
We carry partly to mostly cloudy skies into this evening and overnight, with lows dipping back into the low 20s. Westerly winds will ease to 5-10 mph.
Sunday
Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout most of the morning and into the afternoon hours.
Highs will top the mid 30s going into the afternoon. Winds will take more of a southerly turn around 5-15 mph.
Going into the evening hours, we can expect another light round of some rain and snow showers to break out. This activity looks to linger overnight into the morning hours of Monday.
Lows Sunday night will drop near 30.
Have a great holiday weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.