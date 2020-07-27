Our brief sojourn into a more tropical air mass is coming to an end, as we are poised to end July on a much more comfortable note!
Tonight
A quick-hitting round of showers and thunderstorms will make a fast exit out of the region after 8:00 PM, along with the cold front responsible. This will set up clearing skies for the remainder of the evening, along with the arrival of a much more pleasant air mass.
Temperatures will slip through the 70s this evening and into the low 60s overnight, along with dew points that will plummet from the 70s and into the 50s. With this refreshing air mass settling in for the next few days, open windows instead of air conditioning are an option worth considering. Winds out of the WNW at 5-10 mph overnight.
Tuesday
Stepping outside at any time on Tuesday is going to feel great! Mostly sunny skies will get things rolling in the morning, with some scattered clouds bubbling up after lunchtime. A secondary cold front revolving around an upper-level low pressure system will sink south out of Canada later in the afternoon, adding a little bit of instability to the atmosphere. That could lead to a pop-up shower or thunderstorm for a select few of us, but the vast majority of us should get through Tuesday on a dry note.
As for that more comfortable feeling in the air, highs will come to a stop in the low 80s with humidity levels remaining pleasantly low. We'll even enjoy a breeze out of the west at 5-15 mph.
