Following some morning rain and a few rumbles of thunder, we turned to a warm and pleasant afternoon on Monday. Warmer days are ahead, but with a small catch.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place this evening and overnight. With a warm front draped across the state, we may also see some isolated showers or even a thunderstorm pop up at any point throughout the night. If you're looking to get out for an evening walk, be sure to keep an eye on the skies!
Temperatures will remain mild for early April overnight, with lows only dropping into the upper 40s.
Tuesday
We'll really start to feel like late-Spring on Tuesday! Temperatures will cruise into the low and middle 70s in most areas by afternoon, with a SSE wind picking up to 10-15 mph. We'll enjoy a mix of clouds and sunshine in between the chance for more pop-up showers, and still maybe a even a thunderstorm. The day won't be a washout by any means, so it seems like a fair trade-off.
Mostly cloudy skies will resume for everyone on Tuesday night, with the same chance for a few passing showers. Temperatures will remain mild with lows only headed for the low 50s.
Stay warm, everyone!
