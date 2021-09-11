Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan!
Before we get into the forecast, we want to extend our thoughts and prayers for those who have been affected by the tragic events that occurred this day, 20 years ago. Although two decades have passed, we know the feelings are still there for many.
With your forecast for today, we have a little return of late-summer warmth and a good deal of sunshine! We do have some rain chances to track for tonight, with an additional chance for severe weather. Luckily, this is a low-end chance.
Today
As we start off this morning, we have plenty of sunshine! A southwest wind will allow temperatures to climb relatively quickly, into the middle 70s by your lunch hour. Overall, we'll continue with mostly sunny skies through the morning and afternoon! Cloud coverage will begin to increase near sundown though. That's just ahead of a cold front that will sweep through Mid-Michigan during the overnight hours.
We'll also have breezy conditions today with a strong southwest wind sustaining from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 and 30 mph at times. That southwest wind will help highs return to the lower 80s today though ... more like a late-summer day!
Tonight
Our attention mostly turns to tonight with that cold front moving through. Showers and storms will begin firing in our northern counties near 10:00 PM, with that activity shifting to the Bay region and the Thumb closer to 1:00 AM.
Although the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, chance for isolated severe storms) for almost all of Mid-Michigan tonight, the main focus for severe weather will be right along the cold front, especially on the north shore of the Saginaw Bay and in the Thumb. If any storms do go severe, damaging winds and hail will be the primary impacts.
Lows tonight will be fairly split across the area, with lower 60s Tri-Cities and south, but middle 50s up north behind the cold front.
Sunday
After the cold front passes, we'll start off Sunday with partly cloudy, yet dry, conditions. We stay dry until the afternoon, where we have another chance for rain and storms. The cold front that passed during the overnight will stall out near the I-69 corridor, providing a lifting mechanism for storms tomorrow.
These storms also do have a Marginal Risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary impacts if any storms do go severe.
Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be largely split across the region, with folks up north managing upper 60s, to folks along the I-69 corridor still reaching the lower 80s. This large split is due to the two separate airmasses residing over Mid-Michigan, separated by the front.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
