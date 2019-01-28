Good Monday morning! There's no secret what we're preparing for as we get ready to start a brand new workweek in Mid-Michigan. Snow is expected to return today and bring several inches of accumulation with bitter cold to follow.
Many schools made the call to close on Sunday evening
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area until Monday evening.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Snow will begin overspreading the region over the course of the morning, and once it arrives, it'll be sticking around through this evening.
Expect temperatures in the single digits to start this morning, with teens expected later on this afternoon. Areas to the south near I-69 may reach into the 20s this afternoon. Wind chills will be below zero this morning, with single digits this afternoon.
If you're up early and don't see much happening outside of your window, don't let that fool you. We expect conditions to gradually get worse as the hours pass this morning.
This is a prolonged snow event, so once it arrives this morning, it will be with us through the evening hours. Snow will be heavy at times, perhaps peaking around 1-2" per hour late this morning and early afternoon.
Widespread accumulations between 8-12" will be possible, with locally higher amounts possible. Areas north on the north side of the Saginaw Bay, especially Alcona and Iosco counties, will likely have some of these locally higher amounts with some Lake Huron enhancement. Arenac County may also be in the mix.
This is one of those days that if you do not have to travel, it's better to stay where you're at and stay warm. Blowing snow is expected to be a factor, which could drop visibility and of course cause drifting into roads.
Overnight lows will settle a few degrees on either side of 0 tonight, with wind chills falling back down to -5 to -15 for Tuesday morning.

