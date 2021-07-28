Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the second half is just as nice.
Our eyes continue to be on our storm potential early this morning. As of 2:30 AM, the worst of the severe weather is moving more south than east through portions of Wisconsin. This is a good sign for us.
Today & Tonight
While we do have some showers and thunderstorms ongoing this morning in parts of the area, as of this writing, there are no warnings in place. As always, we'll continue to monitor the threat through the morning, but right now our severe threat seems limited.
Even if we avoid severe weather, there will still be a chance for some good downpours for the early commutes so be mindful of that. Keep an eye on any showers this morning with our Interactive Radar.
After the main batch of rain moves through this morning, the rest of the day should be comparatively quiet. Drier air and more stable conditions should limit any additional wet weather opportunities this afternoon and evening. Skies will likely break up a bit allowing for some sunshine to poke through gradually into the evening hours.
High temperatures will be a touch cooler today in the upper 70s and low 80s. A northwest wind should gradually bring in less humidity, but that process will be slow, so you'll still feel some humidity this afternoon. That northwesterly wind may be a bit breezy at times this afternoon and evening, gusting occasionally between 20-30 miles per hour.
There are some models hinting at the possibility of a few showers this afternoon and early evening, but if these materialize, they'd be more or less a minor nuisance and pretty spotty in coverage.
Skies will continue breaking up into the overnight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with lows largely settling in the 50s giving us a very comfortable night.
