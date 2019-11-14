We're through the worst of the Arctic air for now, and outside of a small stumble this weekend, things are looking up!
Tonight
Cloudy skies will be the norm tonight as a pair of weak cold fronts traipse their way through the Great Lakes. That said, it will be a quiet night with no precipitation of any kind expected as the disturbances move through.
Cold temperatures will remain in place as well, but we're not talking about any Arctic air at this point. Most temperatures will spend the night in the middle to upper 20s, feeling more like the teens at times thanks to a WSW wind at 10-15 mph.
Friday
The only potential travel troubles on Friday morning will come from any leftover icy or snow-covered areas on the roads. Cloudy skies will hold firm for the first half of the day, giving way to some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon as a pocket of high pressure approaches the Great Lakes.
Temperatures will fare better, but expect a chilly day nonetheless. Highs on Friday afternoon will top the mid 30s for most of us.
We will stumble back into colder conditions on Friday night thanks to clear skies and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Lows will plummet back to the middle teens.
This Weekend
We'll do Friday's weather in reverse to start the weekend, and a little bit colder. Partly to mostly sunny skies in the morning will give wya to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be limited to the middle and upper 20s.
Mostly cloudy skies will take us through Sunday, with highs returning to the middle and upper 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
