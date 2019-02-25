After Sunday's lashing from strong winds and even blizzard-like conditions, things began to gradually improve on Monday. We'll get a brief break, but we're already looking ahead to our next bout with snow.
Overnight
Cold, but quiet for the remainder of the night. High pressure approaching from the northern Plains will cut out the winds, but will struggle to keep the skies clear.
Remnant energy from a small disturbance will lead to mostly cloudy skies, with the slim chance for a flurry as it cuts quickly across the state overnight. Low will settle into the upper single-digits.
Tuesday
We look to start the day with a decent amount of sunshine for the morning hours. Sun and clouds will be the theme for the morning hours. More clouds will look to build in for the afternoon and evening out ahead of our next system.
Temperatures will continue to stay chilly; highs will be stuck once again in the low 20s. The good news is winds will be staying calm throughout the day.
Mid-Late Week
We're looking at accumulating snow to return Tuesday night going into Wednesday. Check out our latest article on the storm here.
We're also looking ahead to another chance of snow Friday night into the weekend. Still a bit early to talk details and numbers but we'll keep you posted on it throughout the week.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
