Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you managed to stay warm and safe during the storm yesterday and for those who had the day off, we hope it was a nice extended break.
We have since quieted down significantly and it looks to stay that way for the short term forecast. Still be sure to keep an eye out for any slick areas that still remain from yesterday's snow.
**Winter Weather Advisory**
In effect for Roscommon county until 10am Wednesday morning.
Better precipitation chances come for the weekend. We explain below!
Tonight
While the widespread snow has come and gone, slick roads my still remain. This is especially true on side streets and less traveled roads that may not be treated as often. Also be mindful of parking lots, sidewalks that may be icy too.
Temperatures will be the big story for the rest of today and tonight. Expect temperatures to fall throughout the 20s this evening. Wind chills will be feeling more like the teens with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
We just expect some scattered lake-effect snow showers for the rest of the day. We do not expect this activity to be all that heavy and any accumulations should remain minor. Folks in Roscommon county would be most likely to see any accumulations.
Some of that lake-effect snow will continue overnight and linger into Wednesday morning before eventually ending. Lows tonight will settle into 20s.
Wednesday
A few lingering lake effect snow showers will be possible for the early morning hours before we look to dry out completely into the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will remain on the cold side with highs only reaching into the low to mid 30s. Winds will stay breezy but change to out of the west at 10-20 mph.
We look to keep it dry throughout Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop back down into the 20s. Winds will ease up to 5-10 mph out of the southwest.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
