Chief Meteorologist Bryan Bachman has your latest First Warn 5 Forecast!

We're only one day away from the weekend, and this stretch of weather that has started is a great way to wind down the workweek!  We have much of the same as your Wednesday, with temperatures even a touch warmer.  Let's break it all down!

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for ALCONA, ARENAC, GALDWIN, GRATIOT, IOSCO, ISABELLA, and OGEMAW counties.  This expires at 8am Friday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Freeze Warning for CLARE and ROSCOMMON counties.  This also expires at 8am Friday.

More information can be found in the Weather Alerts section of our website, right here.

Tonight

Just like last night, temperatures will again out-do the previous night by a few degrees.  Lows will settle to around 40 degrees, with some mid to lower 30s farther north.  This mostly eliminates the frost risk tonight, but it still cannot be ruled out for our northern locations one last time tonight.  We have another quiet night as well with mostly clear skies and a west southwest wind from 3 to 6 mph.

Lows Tonight

Lows Tonight

Friday

Friday will have a little more cloud coverage compared to Wednesday and Thursday, but still partly cloudy!  Highs will also be warmer yet again, reaching 70 degrees!  The wind will also stay light out of the west southwest around 5 to 10 mph.  A great way to finish out the workweek!

Highs Friday

Highs Friday

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Stay warm, everyone!

