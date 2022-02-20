Good Sunday night! We hope you enjoyed the weekend!
Despite the stronger winds, not too bad of a day for February in Michigan; sunny and 40s!
Going into the new week ,we're eyeing another system on Tuesday that could bring some messy weather, and most importantly, freezing rain.
Thursday into Friday could also bring more wintry weather too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Watches are in effect for many Mid-Michigan counties for Monday evening into Tuesday.
Tonight (Sunday)
Clouds begin to increase overnight as a cold front lingers over Mid-Michigan, but we expect to stay dry. Some of the data is still suggesting a few showers along this frontal passage, but with more dry air in play, expect maybe a few sprinkles at worst.
Lows will be "warmer" than the last few nights, settling into the 20s for most. A few 30s south and a few teens north will be on the table too.
Winds will overall decrease in speed going into tonight, but conditions generally stay breezy with a southwest wind between 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
Monday (President's Day)
Most of Monday trends dry; especially for the morning and early afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.
A decent spread of temperatures will be likely from the 20s farther north to the 40s farther south. Many land in the 30s around the Tri-Cities to the Thumb.
Our next system looks to arrive from the west as early as the late afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures are expected to start off cold enough for snow showers and some mixed precipitation going into the overnight hours.
Looks like we should be able to get thought most of the evening commute without any major issues.
Tuesday (Freezing Rain/Sleet Potential)
The more important thing to focus on with this system is the threat of freezing rain. Chances for freezing rain look to begin as early as Monday evening, then persist at times through Monday night and on Tuesday.
As any icing is not a good thing, travel impacts and icy roads can be expected for many commuting on Tuesday. Areas north of a line from Mt. Pleasant to the Tri-Cities and northern Thumb will have the best chance for icing issues. Areas south of this line will have a better chance to just experience more rain than anything else.
Important to note: The difference of a few degrees in temperature not only at the surface, but aloft will be key in whether you observe more rain, freezing rain, or sleet. Remember 32° is the magic number to watch.
Power outages will also be possible from ice accreting on branches and limbs falling onto and weighing down power lines (if enough accumulates).
Another important note is there look to be some breaks or just areas of freezing drizzle during this event. So don't expect precipitation to be falling this entire time period; Monday evening until Wednesday morning.
Even those we are about a day away from this system, still expect a few updates as forecasting for freezing rain and sleet require a very specific list of conditions to develop unlike rain or snow. Stay tuned!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
