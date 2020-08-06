Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week. The weekend is just around the corner!
What a nice change for Wednesday, right? We finally got some brighter skies back into the mix and temperatures remained comfortable. And although the rain we received Sunday through Tuesday was much needed, it was nice to get a bit of a break yesterday.
If your Wednesday was too busy to get outside, you still have a few days ahead of you to enjoy before our next rain chance.
Today & Tonight
Skies are clear over Mid-Michigan as we begin the morning commute, which has allowed temperatures to fall down into the 40s and 50s once again this morning. Winds are very light too, leading to a bit of patchy fog here and there but nothing extreme.
With plenty of sunshine, we expect another nice warm up into the afternoon with an improvement on our temperatures from yesterday. We should land right around the middle 70s to near 80 this afternoon. Winds will be light and variable through the day.
We will have some puffy cotton ball cumulus clouds developing as the day goes along, but we should avoid wet weather again today. This evening should be a winner, so find a reason to be outside! Whether it's a walk around the neighborhood or a trip for ice cream, you should be in good shape.
We're in for another great night for sleeping, too. Lows fall down into the 50s into your Friday morning commute.
