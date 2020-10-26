Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the week.
Since our brief warm up on Friday, cooler temperatures have been the story over the weekend and to start the week.
As much as we don't want to admit, the cooler temperatures will be the norm moving forward.
For this week? Not too bad. Much of it will be spent dry with a few sunny days in the mix; including what looks like a great Halloween!
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Clouds hold steady in our skies for the rest of the later evening into the overnight hours.
Chances for a few isolated showers/drizzle will remain on the low end, but nonetheless in the forecast into Tuesday morning. The Thumb would have the best chance of this due to some possible lake enhancement.
Where temperatures fall near or below freezing, some mixed precipitation won't be out of the question to develop.
Overnight lows will be a mix of 20s and 30s going into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
Starting the day off with more clouds throughout the morning.
A few lingering rain/snow showers will be possible for the first half of the day. Chances for precipitation drop off by the evening hours.
May be able to sneak in some sunshine before sunset Tuesday evening.
Highs Tuesday similar to Monday; mid 40s for most by the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday trending drier and brighter. Highs expected to reach near 50.
Watching the remnants of Zeta to move just south of the area into Thursday. Areas farther south will stand the better chance to see a few showers.
Some lingering showers will be possible into Friday. Conditions improve going into the weekend.
Halloween on Saturday shaping up to be nice! Brighter with temperatures near 50!
Don't forget to "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday. We gain an hour, but sunset will occur much earlier; near 5 PM.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
