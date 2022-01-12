Good Wednesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week and have managed to stay warm. It feels like a "heat wave" out there today compared to how we started the week! We're still tracking the chance for a few snow showers this evening, but this should be pretty run-of-the-mill for us in Mid-Michigan.
Afternoon
Stepping out at this lunch hour you'll notice the warmer air! Temperatures are running from the lower 30s up north to the middle 30s for the Tri-Cities and south. We've essentially reached the high temperatures for today, numbers will stay steady the remainder of the day. A west wind will also stay quite tame at only 5 to 10 mph.
Clouds will be around much of today, and with a cold front dropping in from the north, we'll have a chance for a round of snow this afternoon and this evening. The best chance for this snow will be around US-10 and southward, with lesser chances to the north. Some late data has suggested a shift even a little farther south. All-in-all, I-69 still stands the greatest chance to see the highest snow totals, as well as the most persistent snow.
That snow will be fighting an uphill battle as it moves in with some dry low-level air that will chip into the amounts, so we expect mainly light snow.
Although the snow should be lighter, it's still be coming in for some during the evening drive, so stay aware of road conditions on the way home this evening. Accumulations should be fairly minor, with 1" or less expected.
Warmer temperatures today should help us out at least a little bit on the roads, but keep in mind pavement temperatures could still be chilly thanks to our cold temperatures lately.
Tonight
Snow ends late this evening into the overnight, with skies remaining mostly cloudy to overcast. Winds will be light, if not calm, from the north northwest. Lows will settle in the teens to middle 20s. Overall, quiet conditions are in store for tonight!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
