Good Wednesday morning!
After a mostly quiet start to the week, we track the chance of a few snow showers for your Wednesday.
Another system for the weekend looks likely with a warm up.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Wednesday)
Temperatures out the door this morning starting in the 20s. Teens north.
Starting off the morning with some sunshine before clouds increase going towards lunchtime into the afternoon. This will eventually lead to the chance of scattered snow showers breaking out around lunchtime or shortly thereafter.
Depending on just how warm we get, there may be a bit of drizzle that mixes in for some of our southern locations near Flint. The majority of us can expect just snow as the main precipitation type.
These snow showers will continue in a scattered fashion through the afternoon and evening hours before ending by the later evening.
Some lake-effect flurries or light snow may linger just a touch longer, but should end quickly into Thursday as high pressure moves into the region.
With many areas expected to be near or above freezing during the day and the light nature of the snow, impacts on the roads are expected to remain minor. Expecting just wet roads for the evening commute.
Accumulations should be less than 1" for most, and those who go over won't go over by much. The majority of any accumulations is expected to be confined to grassy surfaces.
Past any snow from the day, partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry into the overnight.
Temperatures tonight dropping back into the teens will pose the chance for refreezing on the roads. Elevated surfaces will have the better chance of becoming slick for Thursday morning.
Late Week/Weekend Outlook
Thursday& Friday looking dry. More sun Thursday with more clouds Friday.
Thursday expected to be the coldest day in the extended forecast; only reaching the 20s. 30s return for Friday.
Saturday we will track a system to possibly deliver a brief window of mixed precipitation in the morning before switching over to just rain by the afternoon.
This activity will likely linger into Sunday AM. Temperatures Sunday will tap into a much warmer air mass. Temperatures for many look to reach the 50s; near 60!
Breaks in the precipitation for the weekend will be likely, so don't expect a complete washout.
Remember, you can always view the full 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.