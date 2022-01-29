Good Saturday night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
We're tracking the chance for a few light snow showers tonight, lingering into Sunday morning.
A brief warm up early next week will be followed by the possibility to see some impacts from a winter system mid-week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight (Saturday)
More clouds will be likely going into tonight ahead of our next clipper system. We may see a few scattered snow showers before midnight, but the bulk of the snow will occur after midnight into tomorrow morning.
These snow showers will be light, but still enough to stick to roadways, especially elevated surfaces or anything untreated.
Overnight lows will remain cold settling in the lower teens with a southwest wind from 5-15 mph.
Sunday
Snow showers have the possibility to linger into the first half of Sunday, before tapering off into the afternoon hours. Snowfall totals will be low with amounts expected to stay largely around 1" or less.
Highs later into the afternoon expect to reach back into the 20s. \
Wind will change more from the southwest to the west northwest going into the afternoon around 5-10 mph. Wind chills will feel more like the low 20s if not as cold as the teens for some.
Dry conditions are expect to carry throughout the evening into the overnight hours. Lows are cold again dropping back to near 10.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
