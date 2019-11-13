After breaking record after record thanks to the cold and snow over the past few days, we're going to bring that streak to an end. Still, Winter has a little bit left for us into the start of Thursday.
Overnight
A weak cold front passing through the region will produce intermittent light snow overnight. Significant accumulation is not expected, but with temperatures remaining locked in the 20s, the snow will be able to coat roadways and make for slick travel through the morning commute.
Temperatures hovering in the upper teens and low 20s around midnight will gradually climb into the mid 20s by daybreak. Snow accumulation of 1" or less expected regionwide.
Thursday
Lingering snow showers on Thursday morning will come to an end by midday as the cold front pulls east of the Great Lakes. From there, we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies as we gradually settle back into drier conditions.
As an added bonus, highs will climb above freezing for the first time in days! Low 30s are expected, with light SSW winds at 5-10 mph.
