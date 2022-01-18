Good Tuesday evening! We hope you're having a great start to the week.
We're tracking the chance for another round of some light snow. But like the last system that decided to move around Michigan this past weekend, we look to miss out on the bullseye of this system too.
Temperatures also take a dive going into late week.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight (Tuesday)
Our next round of snow is expected to arrive later this afternoon from the northwest. With this area of low pressure passing by well to our north through the Superior region, the heaviest snow will be to our north and we'll get more of a glancing blow, with our northern counties along M-55 seeing the highest chance including Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, and Alcona counties.
Areas to the south, the Tri-Cities, Thumb region and southward toward I-69, may see a period of snow today going to dinnertime, but it's no guarantee. There will be some dry low-level air and it looks like a limited time window already, so some of these areas may miss out on the snow entirely.
Those who do see snow won't see a ton, with totals around 1" possible along the M-55 corridor, with totals much less as you work southward.
Winds will be stronger going into tonight. First from the south and eventually from the west and northwest going into Wednesday gusting around 30 mph.
Some spotty drizzle or light snow could linger overnight at worst. Thankfully temperatures are expected to stay steady near 30 and slowly rise near and above freezing during the overnight, which should prevent most areas from having to deal slick roads.
If you're out late tonight and the temperature hasn't rose above freezing, be mindful of some slick spots.
Wednesday
A continuation of isolated pockets of drizzle and light snow is possible Wednesday morning, but should wind down as the morning goes along as the "dry slot" of the system moves into the area.
Temperatures on Wednesday will start in the 30s for the early morning hours for some, but fall into the teens and 20s for the afternoon and evening.
These temperatures will feel much colder with a breezy west northwest wind around 10-20 mph with wind chills dropping into the single digits, perhaps even below zero by the later evening.
After a break in the precipitation, some lake-effect snow will redevelop in the late afternoon and evening, so there will be the possibility of some scattered snow showers, mostly in our traditional lake-effect zones farther west and in throughout the Thumb.
Overnight lows Wednesday night will settle into the single digits and low teens. Wind chills will be near if not sub zero going into Thursday morning.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
