Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
It was a pretty uneventful Wednesday but we just can't seem to shake the clouds here in Mid-Michigan and it looks like we'll be keeping them around for Thursday as well.
In addition to the clouds, our next round of light snow is expected to roll through as well.
Today & Tonight
Despite the snow chances returning today, we start dry for the morning commute, which is always great news. With plenty of cloud cover overnight, our temperatures have held in the upper 20s too.
With mostly cloudy skies expected to roll on, highs should be capped in the 30s again today. Thankfully our wind chill isn't expected to be quite as strong, which will keep wind chills from being overly harsh.
Snow is expected to roll in around lunchtime or shortly after and we'll have chances run through this evening. This won't be a big snow, with accumulations expected to stay 1" or less.
As snow tapers off late tonight, we may see a bit of drizzle develop and it's possible some of that may freeze as temperatures drop tonight. This could lead to some slick areas for the Friday morning drive.
If drizzle looks to be more of a problem as forecast data comes in today and any advisories are issued, we'll let you know about them.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
