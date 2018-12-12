Good Wednesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great week so far, you're finally to the halfway point.
Things have been pretty calm in the weather department to start this week, but we'll be a bit unsettled for the second half. We're dealing with some light snow now and our next round of wintry weather looks to arrive by the end of the week. However, a slight warm up looks likely into the extended forecast.
We explain below!
Today & Tonight
Some light rain and snow is falling in some locations across Mid-Michigan this evening. This activity looks to only last into late tonight, early Thursday morning. Accumulations will be very light, 1" or less.
While this snow isn't widespread across the region, some locations may not receive any snow at all. Don't be surprised if the worst thing your area experiences is just a few flurries.
Temperatures this evening into tonight will be falling from the 30s and down into the 20s later tonight. Winds will be generally light.
With lows falling into the 20s overnight, we'll need to keep an eye on road conditions for the morning commute tomorrow.
Thursday
Once the system from overnight exits the region, mostly cloudy skies looks to be the oh so common theme. Skies will continue staying mainly cloudy throughout the entire day, limiting little to any sunshine to peak through.
Temperatures will be slowly increasing and moving in the right direction for those looking for some warmer air. No where near a heat wave but nonetheless, better than the teens.
High temperatures look to reach into the upper 30s with a few locations flirting with the 40 degree mark. Winds will stay generally light out of the south around 5-10 mph.
