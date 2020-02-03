Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new work week.
We finally saw some sunshine to end the weekend and into Monday! Now we're look for a light wintry mix to arrive into Tuesday.
More snow chances arrive going into late week.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
During the evening hours we are expected to have dry weather conditions. Clouds will slowly increase back into our skies into the overnight hours.
Going past midnight, a few areas of drizzle/freezing drizzle will be possible.
Any areas that receive a pocket of snow or drizzle could result in a slick early morning Tuesday commute.
Low temperatures tonight are expected to range from the middle 20s to low 30s.
Tuesday
Chances for some flurries, freezing drizzle will be possible especially throughout the morning hours. Could have a few slick spots especially on elevated surfaces for the morning commute.
The best coverage of this activity looks to stay confined south of the Tri-Cities/M-46. Some north of the Bay look to stay completely dry.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over again into the afternoon hours. Precipitation chances decrease rapidly into the afternoon.
Highs will be much cooler compared to the past few days. We'll trade the 40s for the mid 30s.
Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north northeast around 10-15 mph.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories go in effect for Sanilac and Huron counties Tuesday at 4 AM until Wednesday 4 AM.
We stand the chance for some accumulating snow by the time we reach Thursday. Stay tuned to the forecast all week as we fine tune the details!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
