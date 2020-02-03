Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend and we welcome you to the start of the new work week.
This weekend we finally saw some sunshine! Now we may see a wintry mix tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
This Afternoon & Tonight
This afternoon we will be under sun and clouds with very mild temperatures. Temperatures today will climb into the middle and lower 40s.
With the upper 30s being in our northern counties.
During the evening hours we are expected to have dry weather conditions, but around midnight a few areas of drizzle may be possible.
Any areas that receive a pocket of snow or drizzle could result in a slick commute. Please be careful.
Low temperatures tonight are expected to range from the middle 20s to low 30s.
