Today & Tonight
It's essentially the same story out the door that we've seen the last few days, with a mix of 50s and 60s for the morning drive. Humidity levels are fairly comfortable and winds are light, too.
Plan for another day in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with the potential for a few areas here and there to make a run at 90 degrees. With a continued east to northeasterly wind component (around 5 to 15 miles per hour), lakeshore counties will run a little bit cooler.
Skies should remain mostly sunny throughout the afternoon and evening with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds developing into the second part of the day.
One interesting thing of note is some of our high-resolution models are kicking up a few showers along a lake-breeze boundary later this afternoon. While this doesn't appear to be impossible, this chance looks slim. We'll keep our eyes on it. It's important to know, even if anything develops, don't expect any meaningful rain or anything that's all that heavy.
Skies will clear out from any fair-weather clouds overnight with clear skies into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will once again settle in the 50s and 60s.
Rain Chances Slim Through The Holiday Weekend
As mentioned above, this week should cooperate rather well for those traveling for the 4th of July. We'll of course keep an eye on it as the week goes along and monitor any changes, but at this point, things look good.
Unfortunately, there are many in Mid-Michigan who could use some rain and Friday didn't amount to much beyond disappointment for many areas.
The latest US Drought Monitor released last Thursday, which shows areas that are suffering from abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions, didn't include any parts of Mid-Michigan. However, it wouldn't be shocking with this week's report released on July 2nd or next week's report on July 9th.
The big reason for our lack of rain this week will be an Omega Block pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This is pattern, which looks like the Greek letter Omega when you examine the wind flow from above, is a very slow-moving pattern. It's almost like a traffic jam in the atmosphere, which prevents systems from making progress to the east.
Sometimes we can be under the cloudy and rain part of the system or other times we can be under the persistent dry conditions. It's no secret which part we're under this week. We'll also be under the warm part of the system which should allow our temperatures to increase into the lower and middle 90s late this week and for the weekend.
All this being said, it is possible some rain chances may materialize at some point this week. But it's worth noting rain chances in a pattern like this tend to be more scattered chances from pop-up afternoon thunderstorms that develop with the heating of the day or storms that may develop along lake-breeze boundaries. These chances are tough to predict this far out, so we'll see what happens as the week goes along.
We acknowledge this isn't ideal if you're one of those who need rain. But in the meantime, try to enjoy the bright skies and perhaps get some projects done while you can.

