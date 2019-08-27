Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope Tuesday is just as nice.
While we certainly need a lot more, rain showers returned to the area yesterday afternoon and evening, giving us a small step in the right direction when it comes to chipping away at some of our rainfall deficits.
Today & Tonight
Scattered showers continue to dot the radar early this morning, but most of them are light showers as we kick off the morning commute. Beyond wet roads, we shouldn't have any major issues as these pass through.
Temperatures are a bit muggy in the 60s and low 70s to kick off the morning drive, with dew points not trailing far behind.
Expect showers to linger this morning, before gradually ending into the early afternoon. The Thumb would have the best chance for showers to last into the lunch hour or shortly thereafter.
Once the showers end, we'll see skies gradually clear from west to east, giving us increasing amounts of sunshine into the evening hours. Winds will remain breezy behind the front, sustained about 10-15 miles per hour out of the west southwest, with occasional gusts near 20-25 miles per hour.
With some late day sun, expect high temperatures to top out in the middle 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will drop off this afternoon as well.
Skies will remain relatively clear into the overnight. We'll keep a close eye on a secondary line of showers that may develop to our west later this evening, but it appears we may dry out enough to fight those off.
Overnight lows should settle into the 50s as we head toward Wednesday morning's commute.
