Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Snow returned to Mid-Michigan last evening and while the coverage of snow is winding down this morning, we're going to be dealing with the leftovers for the morning drive. Plan for a little extra travel time this morning, especially in areas farther to north.
Keep tabs on any School Closings or Delays by visiting our Closings page.
Today & Tonight
Rain and snow is starting to become more scattered as we begin the early morning drives and will make its final push through the area over the next couple of hours. We should see all precipitation come to an end by 9-10 AM.
Temperatures are running in the upper 20s to middle 30s and we should continue climbing through the morning, which should help out on the roads a bit. If you've made the switch to rain and you're still below freezing, keep an eye out for any icy areas.
Highs temperatures for the day won't move too far from where they are right now, landing in the lower to upper 30s. A westerly wind will become more enthusiastic as the day goes along, around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25-30 MPH, which will keep wind chills in the 20s most of the day.
Dry weather should carry us through most of the evening, but a cold front dropping in the from the north could bring a few scattered lake-effect snow showers late tonight into Wednesday morning.
Overnight lows will fall into the teens tonight, so be mindful that any wet, treated roads from today may have the chance to re-freeze by Wednesday morning's commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
