Clouds eventually took over for some early day sun on Thursday and a few showers passed through during the evening. We're dealing with the leftovers this morning, but we're still headed in the right direction for the weekend.
If we have any advice for the weekend, that would be find a way to be outside if possible!
Today & Tonight
Lingering rain and snow will be possible in places for the morning drive. We don't expect this to be incredibly heavy, but enough to be a nuisance as you head out the door. With temperatures in the lower and middle 30s, snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor in most cases.
However, it could be a touch heavier in our northeast zones north of Saginaw Bay and in the Thumb. Even then, we're not talking anything extreme, perhaps an inch or two in the heaviest cases. The vast majority will come in well under that mark. As always, take it easy out on the roads where snow covers the road and reduces visibility. You know the drill.
Temperatures won't be moving much through the course of the day, staying pretty steady or even falling into the afternoon. We should be in the lower to middle 30s in most areas. A breezy northerly wind around 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s today.
Any lingering showers should end quickly into the afternoon hours with a drying trend into your Friday evening plans. Skies are expected to clear out as well, so some sun may make an appearance in spots before sunset tonight.
Skies continue clearing late tonight into the weekend, allowing lows to drop into the teens and 20s overnight. Our coldest spots may even drop into the single digits in the far north.
Saturday & Sunday
Skies will remain fairly clear through the day on Saturday, giving us a mostly sunny start to the weekend. Although temperatures should start chilly, we expect an efficient warm up into the afternoon.
Highs should manage the lower and middle 40s with a south southwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Sunday should be another great day, but there may be a few more clouds drifting overhead. These clouds would be mostly of the high variety, so they shouldn't block out the sun too much.
Our southwesterly breeze should kick up to around 10-20 miles per hour, which should allow more warm air to build into the region. Highs in the middle to perhaps upper 50s are expected for most of the area (a bit cooler north).
If we manage to reach above 55 degrees in Saginaw and Flint, that would be the first time since the days just after last Christmas.
