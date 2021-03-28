Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! It's a wet one starting out today, but our weather is looking to completely flip for tomorrow. Let's get into the forecast!
Today
We really have a whole mixed bag of weather for today. Scattered showers will remain the case for the remainder of breakfast-time, but we then dry out momentarily for lunch. By the afternoon, cold air moves in as the low pressure system departs, which could lead to us having some snowflakes mix in to any afternoon scattered showers. This possibility is mainly for locations north of US-10.
Thanks to the passage of the cold front, temperatures will decline throughout the day today. With that said, our high today is our temperature right now in the mid 40s.
The passage of the cold front will also give way to breezy conditions. Our wind will be out of the northwest, prevailing at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 at times.
Tonight
Skies will clear out tonight though! We'll still have blustery conditions with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20. Our overnight low will drop to the mid 20s, with lower 20s further up north.
Monday
Things take a complete-180 tomorrow! High pressure builds in to our south, bringing us a southwest wind. That will help us to warm up to the mid 50s, and keep those mostly sunny skies going throughout the day.
Mid-Week Shower Chance
Late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning is looking to have another quick round of showers/mix. A cold front will be moving through the area that morning, which will also drop our temperatures for the daytime on Wednesday and Thursday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
