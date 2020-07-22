Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
A few lingering showers and storms remain in the forecast for today, we break down the weather in your area below.
Today & Tonight
We could use the rain here in Mid-Michigan and for some of us we will receive some rain, and possibly a thunderstorm. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this morning and afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible in a few cells that fire up. If you don't have the rain in your area, expect a partly cloudy to a mostly cloudy sky.
High temperatures today will climb into the middle 80s, a tad warmer than what we had experienced Tuesday. It will feel a little warmer walking out the door thanks to the heat index. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated.
Rain showers and any storms will wind down this evening. We will be left with a partly cloudy sky overnight.
Low temperatures tonight will settle in the 60s across the region with the winds becoming light.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.