Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a great start and that you're staying dry. There's still a few showers this morning, but through the day that activity will slowly wind down. We're on the lookout for some isolated showers on Sunday before a big cooldown this upcoming week.
Today
Out the door this morning there's a handful of light showers, especially for those closer to the Saginaw Bay and the lakeshore. This is all on the backside of the same rain we had on Friday. Through the day, more lingering showers will be possible but they will decrease in frequency headed towards sundown.
Highs this afternoon won't lift too much from where we started this morning, only reaching the lower and middle 50s by peak heating. The clouds today are going to act as a buffer to keep temperatures from rising too fast. The breeze from Friday will also be around today, but gradually slowing down through the daytime. Expect that wind to be out of the northeast from 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
We'll actually have a brief clearing tonight, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. This will hopefully allow us to see the Northern Lights! More on the Northern Lights can be found right here.
Lows will be chillier than the last few night, dropping into the middle and upper 30s. The northeast wind from the daytime will back to the west with a sustained speed between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday (Halloween)
On Sunday an approaching cold front from the west will cause an increase in cloud cover. The good news is we'll see some sunshine to start off the day! The cold front will spark a few isolated showers, but it won't be raining the entire afternoon or evening. If you'll be out Trick-Or-Treating, just keep an eye on the sky!
Highs Sunday will be milder than the cool end of the workweek, reaching the upper 50s! The passage of the cold front will create some breezy conditions, though, with a west northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Cooldown this Week
After the passage of the cold front, cooler air will rush into Mid-Michigan. Highs will only reach the 40s with overnight lows in the 30s and even upper 20s. This will put high temperatures below normal, close to double digits. Quite the contrast to the mild October we had!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
