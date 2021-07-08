Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! Some of yesterday's storms blossomed very quickly, but most storm activity fell into a lull during the dinnertime hours. More rain picked up overnight, and we're seeing some of that rain continuing this morning. The remainder of the forecast does look on the drier side though!
Today
This morning is starting off much like yesterday with areas of fog, although this morning's rain coverage is more widespread. This is all on the heels of a stationary-turned-warm front just above the MI-OH state line. There is some lightning embedded in the southern portion of this rain between Birch Run and Fenton. Combining the wet conditions with the fog, you might want to add a little extra time to your morning commute!
The widespread portion of this rain will end between around the 6 to 7AM hour, but lingering showers will still persist through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon hours. By dinnertime, we should be mostly dry around the area with just mostly cloudy skies holding tight.
Highs today will be cooler than yesterday, anywhere between 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year. There will be a temperature split again today though, with upper 60s for our northern counties and middle 70s for our southern counties.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will carry us through the overnight hours tonight. Lows will be comfortable again settling into the middle 50s. Patchy fog is a possibility again towards the later overnight hours just like we've seen the past couple of mornings given the fresh rainfall and cooler overnight lows.
Friday
Friday morning will start mostly cloudy with some of that patchy fog, but as high pressure filters in from the northwest skies will begin to clear! We'll see decreasing clouds through the morning and afternoon, leading to mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon and evening hours! Temperatures will be comfortable in the middle 70s along with pleasant humidity levels. Dew point temperatures (our best indicator of atmospheric moisture) will drop into the middle 50s Friday.
Early Look at the Weekend
Your weekend will start off nice with partly to mostly sunny skies! Highs will reach the upper 70s near 80, and the humidity will still be on a comfortable level. Sunday brings more thunderstorm chances as we head back towards a more summer-like pattern. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s on Sunday, and 80s will carry us into next week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
