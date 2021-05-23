Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is winding down nicely. This shower and storm activity is luckily giving us some much-needed rain! We have more pop-up chances for showers and storms Monday, with a brief warm-up again too. Let's talk about it in the forecast!
Tonight
The shower and thunderstorm activity from the afternoon will begin tapering off this evening. Expect things to dry out around 8 to 9 PM. The rest of the overnight is mainly dry with the exception of a few lingering light showers. Lows tonight settle into the lower 50s, around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the last few nights!
Monday & Early Week
Monday begins the warm-up yet again! The warmer airmass that was ushered south Sunday afternoon will begin to track back north on Monday, allowing upper 70s to return to the forecast! Some locations south could hit 80. With that warmer airmass moving back in, dew points will also be back on the rise to around 60 degrees by the afternoon, causing muggy conditions to return.
The combination of the moisture, warmer temperatures, and warm front heading the warmer airmass could fire up a few showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans Monday, you can always keep an eye on our Interactive Radar, right here!
For Tuesday and Wednesday, we really tap back into the warmer airmass again, with upper 80s Tuesday and lower 80s Wednesday. Conditions both days will feel quite similar to those from the end of last workweek.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
